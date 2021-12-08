Oxfordshire Homelessness Alliance 'to solve key issues'
By Claire Starr
BBC Oxford political reporter
- Published
A new alliance formed in Oxfordshire to look at reducing homelessness in the county will "address the key issues that have never been solved".
The Oxfordshire Homelessness Alliance aims to ensure that no one will sleep rough in Oxfordshire.
It includes A2Dominion, Aspire, Connection Support, Elmore Community Services, Homeless Oxfordshire, and St Mungo's.
Paul Reid, from Aspire, said they would have a "new system of operating".
He said: "There's going to be a principal of a no wrong door approach, so that someone presenting with homelessness won't be passed from pillar to post.
"We are effectively going to be one service that has shared responsibility.
"We'll share the success and we'll feel the pain jointly of any failures and I think that's really important."
The alliance said it would "work closely with people who have lived experience of homelessness and rough sleeping to inform its work and improve services".
Homelessness has doubled in Oxford since 2020, although that was during a government drive to "get everyone in" throughout the lockdowns.
During the pandemic, 355 people in Oxford were given temporary shelter in hotels and other accommodation, but many of those properties have returned to their original uses.
In November 2017, 61 rough sleepers were recorded on Oxford's streets, the highest ever recorded.
By November 2020, partly because of the Everyone In policy, 19 people were counted. But in the last few weeks it has risen to 31.
'Total uncertainty'
The Rev Mary Gurr, chaplain to the homeless and project leader of The Living Room, said future numbers in the city were hard to predict.
The Living Room opened two months ago and has temporary accommodation and a day centre providing support, internet access, and a shower.
She said: "I was very worried there would be a tsunami of a rise. It has risen but it hasn't risen as much as I thought it might do.
"It could plateau at this but I'm not sure that's going to be the case. What we're particularly facing at the moment is what everyone is facing at the moment, total uncertainty."
Devon, who started living on the streets in November last year, is now in supported accommodation run by Aspire Oxford.
He said: "I feel like my life has just started. I'm on a day off now and I can't wait to go back to work. I love it.
"I come home to something where I can lay my head, a roof over my head. I don't have to be outside in the cold. If it wasn't for this place I would be nothing."
The alliance will begin delivering joint support services from April.
