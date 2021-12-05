Firefighters called to Oxford flat blaze caused by candle
- Published
A block of flats had to be evacuated after a blaze caused by a lit candle left near a Christmas tree.
Neighbours of the ground floor flat in the Grandpont area of Oxford called firefighters after hearing a smoke alarm at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday.
Fire crews from Rewley Road, wearing breathing apparatus and using thermal imaging equipment, forced entry to the property.
No-one was reported injured by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
It said: "The cause of the fire was an unattended lit candle which we would always advise are never left to burn without supervision."
The blaze caused heavy smoke damage to the living room and kitchen.
The fire service added: "Fortunately closing the door in the flat and having working alarms prevented a much more significant fire and raised the alarm."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.