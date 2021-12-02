Banbury fire: One-hundred tonnes of waste burns in warehouse
A fire involving about 100 tonnes of waste inside a sorting warehouse is being tackled by firefighters.
Crews from across Oxfordshire and Warwickshire worked through the night to deal with the blaze at the Thorpe Mead Industrial Estate in Banbury.
It started at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday and firefighters will remain on scene throughout Thursday.
There is no wider risk to the public and the fire is well contained, Oxfordshire fire service said.
Crews have been moving the waste outside to extinguish it.
