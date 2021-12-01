Richard Dawkins' car 'attacked by cyclist' in Oxford
Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins said his car's back windscreen was smashed in an "unprovoked attack" by a cyclist who pursued him down a busy city road.
The writer said on Twitter his blue Tesla was attacked on Cowley Road in Oxford at about 13:50 GMT on Monday.
He said he had no camera record of the attack but was trying to retrieve one.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it had received a report of a car being damaged in Cowley Road on Monday.
Prof Dawkins said he had been left "bewildered" by the cyclist seemingly seeking out his Tesla electric car.
He tweeted on Tuesday: "In current climate-change crisis, I'm bewildered by hostility to Tesla: EV pioneer."
Witnesses? Cowley Rd, Nov 29 c 1.50 pm? Crazed cyclist launched unprovoked attack on blue Tesla 3 heading SE. Smashed back window with D-lock. Then pursued us, fell off his bike in his fury, then tried to smash driver’s side front window. Witnesses pls phone Oxford police.— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) November 29, 2021
A TVP spokesperson said it was unable to confirm the identity of a victim of crime.
But it said had received a report that a blue Tesla model 3 had been damaged on Cowley Road on Monday.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to get in touch with officers.
