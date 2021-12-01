HMP Bullingdon report criticises overcrowding due to Covid
"Chronic overcrowding" has exacerbated the plight of prisoners at HMP Bullingdon who had to spend 23 hours a day in their cells to control Covid, a report has said.
The jail's Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has called on the Government to take action to address overcrowding at the prison near Bicester, Oxfordshire.
In its annual report, the IMB said it considered the issues "inhumane".
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.
The report examined 12 months from July 2020 when temporary restrictions were in place on social distancing, ending social visits and curtailing access to facilities, training and work.
It resulted in many prisoners sharing cells - designed for one person - for 23 hours a day, the report found.
The average population of the prison over the period was 1,034, despite it having an uncrowded capacity of 869. Up to 45% of Bullingdon's prisoners are on remand.
The board highlighted "still far too high" levels of violence and a large amount of drugs coming into the prison, despite new scanners.
Analysis
By Nikki Mitchell, BBC South home affairs correspondent
Overcrowding is a perpetual problem. The IMB's repeated pleas to the prison's minister are stressed yet again in this latest report, which covers a period of additional Covid controls.
Is it fair or humane for two men, for 23 hours a day, to eat meals and use the toilet in a cell designed for one?, the IMB asks the prisons minister.
A new building at HMP Bullingdon to house 240 prisoners is planned. But the IMB's report highlights its uncertainty over whether the new block will be used to reduce current "chronic overcrowding" or to house additional prisoners.
Covid restrictions have taken their toll. The IMB was so worried after what it said was an "exceptionally difficult" week in April, when there were five incidents of serious self-harm in one day, it raised the issue nationally.
The situation has improved since then, but safety remains a key concern. This is the sixth year in a row the IMB has reported worries over the level of violence.
Mental health
There were also worries the prison is struggling to deal with the mental health needs of some prisoners, who were "very likely" to need to be sent to secure psychiatric institutions instead.
The IMB said it struggled to identify what actions had been taken to address recommendations made by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) in its reports on cases of alleged suicide in the prison published in October 2020.
In April, there were five incidents of serious self harm, the report said.
Ursula Keeling, IMB Bullingdon chair, said: "Lengthy periods in cell were made worse by the current level of overcrowding and this is among several matters which the board intends to raise with the [prisons] minister.
"Violence levels continue to be too high as is the quantity of drugs coming into the prison."
However, the board praised the prison authorities for keeping it Covid-free until January 2021. It commended staff for trying to maintain a positive environment and treating prisoners fairly.
