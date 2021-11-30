Oxford councillors 'faced abuse' over transgender motion
Two councillors who proposed possible measures to boost transgender and non-binary awareness said they faced a "wave of online abuse".
Green councillor Chris Jarvis said they and their fellow Green councillor Lucy Pegg were labelled "creepy" ahead of an Oxford City Council meeting.
Their motion was backed overwhelmingly at the meeting on Monday.
More inclusive forms could be rolled out, along with gender neutral toilets as a result of the motion.
The council also voted to encourage training for councillors and council staff "to raise awareness of difficulties faced by transgender and non-binary people".
Steps will also be taken to request that the city council flies the transgender flag on the International Trans Day of Visibility on 31 March and on the Trans Day of Remembrance on 20 November.
Chris Jarvis said when they came out as non-binary in 2013 there was "barely a flutter".
They said a "manufactured moral panic" is now "putting people's wellbeing and safety under threat".
But they said the moves would ensure Oxford could be a "beacon of hope, inclusivity and safety for all".
Ms Pegg told the meeting: "As a queer woman, I have benefitted unimaginably from the campaigners who came before me who fought for gay rights.
"I believe we now have a responsibility to fight with the same fire and determination for the rights of our transgender and non-binary friends."
The council's deputy leader Tom Hayes said the motion showed "we are stronger together than when we choose to stand apart".
