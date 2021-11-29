Driver with snow-covered windscreen stopped by police in Oxford
- Published
A driver was stopped by police after the snow-covered car was spotted with just a small area of windscreen clear.
The Citroen C4 was seen by police leaving Dawson Street, Oxford, and driving for a short distance before it was stopped in St Clement's Street around 22:45 GMT on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said the driver received a ticket for driving without due care and attention.
The force advised motorists "don't make the same mistake as this driver".
Thames Valley Police Roads Policing tweeted: "Driving becomes more challenging in the snow.
"It is made worse when you can't see where you are going.
"Please don't make the same mistake as this driver who has just been issued with a ticket for driving a vehicle in this condition."
According to the Highway Code, motorists must make sure their windscreen is clear before they drive.
On Sunday the Met Office issued yellow ice warnings across the country as temperatures dipped.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.