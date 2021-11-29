Oxfordshire's Truck Festival announces headliners for 2022
- Published
Truck Festival has announced five headliners including Sam Fender, Kasabian and Bombay Bicycle Club ahead of a planned return in 2022.
The festival, in Steventon, Oxfordshire, was cancelled for two consecutive years because of Covid.
The Kooks and Blossoms are also due to headline between 22 and 24 July, with other acts including Sigrid and Kelis.
Festival organiser Conor Burns said staff are "over the moon" and "thrilled" ahead of its 25th edition.
He said while it has been a "very long time coming", it "feels so good to be back".
Mr Burns said he was hopeful the festival would be "one for the history books".
"Hill Farm has been a tad quiet and we can't wait to throw the ultimate birthday bash," he added.
Tickets from previously postponed editions will be honoured in 2022 so only "a limited number" of tickets are available.
Other acts due to appear include The Subways, Sports Team, Black Honey and Baby Queen.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.