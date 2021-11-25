Dog abandoned in Oxford with parvovirus dies
A dog that was found abandoned in an "incredibly poorly" state by the side of a road has died, an animal charity has said.
The Jack Russell terrier was discovered by a passer-by in Victoria Road, Oxford, on 12 November.
The RSPCA said the two-year-old male, which has since died, had parvovirus - a disease that can be fatal.
The charity said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information.
A spokeswoman said: "The poor dog didn't pull through. It's so sad but unfortunately he was really poorly."
RSPCA inspector Prisca Giddens previously said: "We understand that people's circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer afford to care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this."
What is parvovirus?
- Parvovirus attacks cells in a dog's intestines, stopping it from absorbing nutrients
- This causes weakness and dehydration
- Symptoms includes foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever and sudden death
- Dogs and puppies can be vaccinated against parvovirus from the age of six weeks, with boosters needed
- It is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through unvaccinated dogs
Source: Blue Cross
