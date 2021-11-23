Cornbury Music Festival announces comeback line up for 2022
Bryan Adams, James Blunt, and Ronan Keating are set to play the Cornbury Music Festival in 2022.
The Darkness, The Waterboys, and Jools Holland have also been confirmed for the event on 8 to 10 July.
The festival, based at Great Tew Park in Oxfordshire, was last on in 2019 but has been postponed twice by the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers called it a "long sad two year sabbatical" but said it was back "with a classic Cornbury line-up".
They described the confirmed artists as "old friends who simply do what they do brilliantly and make us smile".
Ronan Keating and The Waterboys were set to play the 2019 festival before it was cancelled.
There is no announcement on other guests confirmed for the 2019 event, including Sir Van Morrison, Dido, Jack Savoretti, and America.
Sir Van has played live since but has been an outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions and has faced legal proceedings.
Cornbury Music Festival began in 2004 and has seen appearances from Amy Winehouse, Blondie, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, and Elvis Costello.
Its 2017 event was set to be the last but the decision was overturned after a "wave of support".
