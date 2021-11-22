The Bridge Oxford needle attack sparks police investigation
- Published
A woman was taken to hospital after a suspected needle spiking incident at an Oxford nightclub.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, reportedly had a visible injury on her back and told bar staff she felt unwell.
Officers were called to The Bridge in Hythe Bridge Street at around 02:15 GMT on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the woman had since been discharged from hospital and an investigation had been launched.
The force urged any witnesses or people with information about the incident to come forward.
It comes after the force concluded an investigation into a spiking incident of a woman who had visited a number of bars in Abingdon on Saturday 31 October.
It said officers were working closely with venues to make sure they were aware of safety measures they could take and took reports of spiking "very seriously".
The spokesperson added: "We will continue in our patrols of the night-time economy to provide reassurance to the public and support to venues.
"We would encourage anyone who feels they may have been spiked to raise it to security staff within venues, or if they have come outside of a venue to one of our officers."
