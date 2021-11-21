Barton Park: First phase of major Oxford development set to finish
- Published
The first phase of a major housing development in Oxford is set to be completed by the end of the year.
Work at Barton Park started in 2015 and will eventually include 885 homes, 354 of which will be classed as affordable.
Barton Oxford, a venture between Oxford City Council and Grosvenor, runs the project but each phase is being built by a different developer.
Hill is set to hand over the last of its 237 homes in December, a city council document says.
But the developer might leave the site later than initially planned because of a delay in the completion of roads.
Redrow, which is building the second phase, hopes to have completed 60 of the 207 homes it has been contracted to build by next month.
Developer Countryside has been appointed to build another 441 homes on a third parcel of the site, which is off the A40.
The council said Countryside had made "good progress" on designing and pre-planning ahead of a planning application being submitted.
Marketing ahead of appointing a contractor on the fourth and final phase has also been completed and will be discussed in private at a meeting on Wednesday due to commercial sensitivity.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.