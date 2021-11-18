Oxford University chief Prof Louise Richardson to leave at end of term
Oxford University's vice-chancellor Louise Richardson will leave when her seven-year term ends in December 2022.
She became the first woman to hold the position in January 2016. She will become the Carnegie Corporation of New York's president in January 2023.
Prof Richardson said it has been "the most exhilarating, challenging and rewarding period" of her career.
The university's chancellor said she has brought "passion, strong leadership and unending energy" to her role.
Lord Patten of Barnes said she would leave the university with "our very best wishes and deepest thanks".
In 2017 she distanced herself from comments she made at an education summit urging students to engage with professors who had expressed anti-homosexual views.
And in June 2020 she appeared to support Oriel College keeping its statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.
She also said she was "embarrassed" that Michael Gove attended the university after he said "people in this country have had enough of experts" during the Brexit campaign in 2016.
Prof Richardson said: "My time at Oxford has been the most exhilarating, challenging and rewarding period in my career, and there remains so much more to be done together in the year ahead.
"At Carnegie I will be leading a foundation dedicated to my twin passions of education and peace, but Oxford - and my remarkable colleagues here - will never be far from my thoughts."
Prof Richardson was born in Ireland and studied at Trinity College Dublin.
She has degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Harvard University and was appointed vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews in 2009.
The university said the process of choosing Prof Richardson's successor is "well-advanced".
A committee which will nominate the university's next vice-chancellor started work in July and is expected to submit a candidate in summer 2022.
