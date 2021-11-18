Bicester roundabout's £6.6m change to junction agreed
A £6.6m plan to redevelop a roundabout into a junction has been approved.
Oxfordshire County Council said changing Bicester's Banbury Road roundabout would mean it could cope with more vehicles and "cater for active travel".
The scheme features a segregated two-way cycle track and a pedestrian and cycling crossing - a current shared path will also be widened.
Work is due to start in April and finish by February 2023.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a report said the junction of the A4095 and B4100 had worked "efficiently" but was prone to jams at peak times as the town's population increases.
The county's cabinet sanctioned moving ahead with the agreed design of the project and acquiring land through compulsory purchase orders if necessary.
The council said money from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government would be used to pay for the work.
