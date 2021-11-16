KITE Festival: 'Ideas and music' event set for 2022
An "ideas and music" festival postponed in 2020 and this year because of coronavirus will launch next summer.
Grace Jones and Mavis Staples are among the artists due to appear at KITE 2022 at Grade II-listed Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire.
Former foreign secretary David Miliband and Delia Smith will also appear at the event, which will run from 10-12 June.
Organisers say the "innovative" festival will "offer room to dance and space to think" across seven stages.
Other speakers will include Tina Brown, Elizabeth Day and Jarvis Cocker.
David Olusoga, Sathnam Sanghera and George Monbiot will also appear, along with musicians Saint Etienne, Tom Misch and Seun Kuti.
Kirtlington Park's gardens were laid out by Capability Brown in the 1750s, following work the decade before by the then royal gardener, Thomas Greening.
The inaugural edition of the festival was due to take place in 2020 and then 2021.
All tickets that were bought for both festivals will be automatically transferred to next year's event.
