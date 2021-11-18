Sarah Brand: Divisive 'pop singer' releases follow-up single
A student whose divisive pop video received more than one million views online has released a follow-up single.
Sarah Brand's song Red Dress had thousands of people debating whether it was an elaborate hoax or downright bad.
Brand's singing voice - the source of much conjecture last time around - is obscured under heavy autotune on her new political song American Gap Rap.
She called this an artistic decision in support of the song's meaning.
Its lyrics address socio-economic inequality in the United States while alluding to figures such as Donald Trump and prominent evangelical Christian Jerry Falwell Jr.
Brand's previous video was recorded at a church in Oxford while the Los Angeles resident was doing a master's degree in sociology at Oxford University.
The connection led many to conclude it was a university project, though when asked about that by the BBC, Brand would only say the "project itself was sociological".
Brand said she was looking forward to the reactions to the new song but was "going into this with no expectations".
"I'm doing what I love so either way I'm going to keep going," she added.
Comments on the new video, which was released on Wednesday, range from praise to bafflement.
One called Brand the "saviour of modern music", while another said: "You're going places, hopefully not a studio ever again but places nonetheless."
Another viewer wrote: "The lines between sincerity, irony, dissonance and catchiness have blurred so much I need an optometrist."
