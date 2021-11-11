Soldier silhouette art installations created as remembrance tribute
Hundreds of soldier silhouettes have been placed at a number of locations, including the Falkland Islands, as part of an arts project.
The hand-made displays have been set up by Oxfordshire-based Standing with Giants at Hampton Court Palace, Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire and Bullingdon Prison in Oxfordshire.
A hundred-and-three soldiers have also been set up on the Falkland Islands.
Artist Dan Barton said the response had been "incredibly overwhelming".
The not-for-profit organisation which raises money for other charities has previously created an installation dedicated to NHS workers during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as a remembrance display at Blenheim.
The figures have all been individually created using repurposed signage materials. Each figure is cut out by hand, sanded and painted, before being attached to hand-welded metal frames which are then staked into the ground.
The largest display, at Waddesdon Manor, includes 300 soldier silhouettes and 225 poppy wreaths spanning 400m (1,300ft).
Displays were also created for the Falkland Islands and are in place outside Christchurch Cathedral in Stanley and at Mount Pleasant.
The figures had to be specially adapted to secure them against the powerful winds and natural elements on the island.
Mr Barton said the figures in the installations "look and feel impressively large".
"It is a safe space where people can come and reflect, to grieve, to discuss with children, to connect, to reset, and to look forward.
"The outpouring of emotion we've witnessed, from grief, to stunned silence, to amazement, has been incredibly overwhelming".