Patient wants Oxford to have specialist pancreatic cancer hub
A woman living with pancreatic cancer has called for the country's first centre of excellence dedicated to the condition to be set up in Oxford.
Ulrike Rowbottom, 61, was given weeks to live and was planning her funeral in October 2020 but her symptoms have since eased significantly.
Her campaign has been backed by Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran.
Only about 5% of patients diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer live for more than a year after diagnosis.
Mrs Rowbottom, an Abingdon town councillor, was first diagnosed in April 2020.
She was given two to three months to live in July of that year and was undergoing palliative care in October.
But after chemotherapy that month at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, her energy "returned completely".
Her tumour had shrank unexpectedly and she said "nobody can explain" what happened.
Now she wants other people to benefit from expertise based in the city by forming more formal ties.
"I thought 'how can other people benefit from something I have been through?'
'Beacon of best practice'
"A centre of excellence makes total sense.
"Look at brain cancer. We have nine centres of excellence dotted around the country. With pancreatic cancer we have got none," she said.
Shivan Sivakumar, a consultant medical oncologist at the Churchill Hospital, said the city has a "unique mix of forward-thinking clinicians and world-class scientists".
MP Ms Moran and Mrs Rowbottom have written to Oxford University Hospitals Trust's chief executive Bruce Holthof asking for the plan to be considered.
Ms Moran said: "You're bringing in the researchers, you're bringing in the best practice from all across the country and it would be a beacon of best practice, not just in Oxfordshire but across England."
