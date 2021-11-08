Woman killed in crash that closed M40 for hours
A woman has died in a crash which closed a northbound stretch of the M40 for several hours on Sunday.
The 57-year-old, from Bridgend, South Wales, was a passenger in a white MG car that crashed with a purple Mazda car between junctions 8A at Wheatley and 9 at Wendlebury at about 11:00 GMT.
The MG driver sustained serious injuries. The Mazda driver suffered minor injuries. Both are in hospital.
Police appealed for drivers to send them any relevant dashcam footage.
