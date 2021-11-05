Arrests in Oxford after clothing worth £12,500 recovered
Two people were arrested after police stopped their car and found several bin liners full of designer clothing worth more than £12,500 in the boot.
A man, 44, from Hertfordshire, and a woman, 21, from London, were arrested on the Eastern Bypass in Oxford.
They were stopped on Wednesday because of information the car had previously been used for shoplifting offences.
The pair were arrested on suspicion of theft and have since been released under investigation.
Some of the clothes recovered were from Reiss, Ted Baker, Uniqlo, Zara and Stockholm Atelier, police said.
