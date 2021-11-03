Driver in hospital after A34 Marcham Interchange crash
- Published
A driver was lucky to walk away from a crash after his car flipped onto its roof early on Wednesday, police said.
The 18-year-old's car was involved in the single vehicle accident on the A34 northbound near the Marcham Interchange in Oxfordshire at about 01:15 GMT.
The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. Police said it was a "miracle" he was able to walk away from the crash.
He failed a roadside breath test after the accident and enquiries are ongoing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.