Driver in hospital after A34 Marcham Interchange crash

Published
Image source, Thames Valley Police
Image caption, The driver later failed a roadside breath test, police said

A driver was lucky to walk away from a crash after his car flipped onto its roof early on Wednesday, police said.

The 18-year-old's car was involved in the single vehicle accident on the A34 northbound near the Marcham Interchange in Oxfordshire at about 01:15 GMT.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. Police said it was a "miracle" he was able to walk away from the crash.

He failed a roadside breath test after the accident and enquiries are ongoing.

