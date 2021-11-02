Thames Valley Police issue trick-or-treat razor blade warning
Razor blades were placed in trick-or-treat bags handed out to children on Halloween, police have said.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it had received two reports of blades being found in bags given to children in Finstock, near Charlbury, Oxfordshire.
They said the blades appeared to be attached to chocolate bars wrapped in what appeared to be a £5 note.
The warning, which was posted on the TVP West Oxfordshire Facebook page, urged parents to "share and beware".
