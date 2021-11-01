Oxford has hundreds of empty homes, city council figures show
Hundreds of homes are sitting empty in Oxford despite the city's "severe housing shortage", figures have shown.
Oxford City Council said it was aware of 376 homes that have been vacant for at least six months, with 114 empty for more than two years.
The authority has about 2,600 people on its housing register and potential tenants can expect to wait for "several years" for suitable accommodation.
The council said it is "actively and continuously monitoring empty homes".
Council figures from October showed 262 homes have been empty for between six months and two years.
A report for its Housing and Homelessness panel said: "It has long been recognised that Oxford City has a severe housing shortage.
"With little potential to build within the city it makes sense to ensure all dwellings are occupied."
Alex Hollingsworth, the council's cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said most empty home owners will bring them back into use without the authority's intervention.
"While we prefer to work with owners we will consider the use of enforcement measures like empty dwelling management orders or compulsory purchase orders where an owner is unable or unwilling to bring an empty home back into use," he said.
Since April, the council has brought 19 empty homes back into use that "might otherwise still be vacant," he said.
