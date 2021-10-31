North Leigh crash: Teenage driver dies in collision with tree
A 19-year-old driver has died after crashing into a tree in Oxfordshire.
Police said the man's vehicle left the A4095 at North Leigh near Witney at 01:15 BST and struck a tree on the verge.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene near the junction with Common Road.
Police have appealed for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage of the teenager's white Volkswagen Polo to contact them.
