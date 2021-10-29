Students moved after Lincoln College accommodation fire
More than 30 students have been moved to temporary accommodation after a fire at an Oxford college block.
Firefighters were called to the Lincoln College accommodation in Walton Street shortly before 14:00 BST following reports of smoke coming from a first floor bedroom.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said they extinguished a "well-developed fire".
The college said all occupants had left the building safely and 32 students had been found alternative accommodation.
Station manager Pete Mackay said the fire had taken place during national Student Fire Safety Week.
"This highlights the importance of students and staff knowing exactly what to do in the event of a fire.
"However there has been some significant disruption to the building, and the occupant has lost all their belongings due to what was a significant fire," he added.
The fire is thought to have been accidental and may have been started by a faulty charging device, the fire service said.
