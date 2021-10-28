Bicester house fire: Man arrested over suspected arson attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Bicester.
The 48-year-old, of no fixed address, remains in custody following the fire in Chichester Close at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus broke into the house and put out the fire.
No-one was injured in the incident, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
