Crumbling Horspath railway bridge repair work under way

Published
Image source, National Highways
Image caption, The deteriorating bridge and Cuddesdon Road were closed in February amid safety concerns

Work to restore a crumbling railway bridge in Oxfordshire is under way.

The bridge at Horspath shut in February amid safety concerns after it was found to be leaning and fracturing which led to its parapets being taken off.

The 19th Century bridge over Cuddesdon Road will be rebuilt using 3,000 original bricks which were cleaned up by local residents.

The £255,000 restoration project, led by National Highways, is expected to be completed by 17 December.

Image caption, More than 3,000 old bricks were removed from the bridge ahead of the restoration work

It was part of the Princess Risborough to Oxford line that was decommissioned in the 1960s.

Cuddesdon Road under the bridge remains closed. Traffic is being diverted from Cuddesdon Road on to Wheatley Road, Oxford Road and the Eastern by-pass.

