Oxford stabbing: Tribute to man killed in city stabbing
- Published
A man stabbed to death in Oxford was "amazingly sensitive, intelligent and bright", his family said.
Leonid Laboshin's relatives said they will endure "endless pain" following his death in Pinnocks Way, Botley, on 17 October. He was 31.
Mr Laboshin, who was originally from Russia, worked at Oxford University as an IT programmer in medical research.
Eugen Coman, 33, of Pinnocks Way, was remanded in custody accused of Mr Laboshin's murder on Friday.
In a statement, Mr Laboshin's family said he loved music and played the guitar, violin and piano.
After graduating from the University of St Petersburg he taught himself English and "made plans for his life with enthusiasm".
"For Leonid's father, mother, sister and friends this is not a loss, it is an endless pain," they added.
