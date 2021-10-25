Oxford bus crash: Vehicle removed after Morrell Avenue accident
A bus that crashed into a house after it careered down a hill in Oxford has been removed.
The Oxford Bus Company single-decker rolled down Morrell Avenue before being stopped by the house on 6 October.
The company said it has been taken to its Cowley depot for a full inspection. No one was injured in the crash.
Residents of the Morrell Avenue house are staying in temporary accommodation and will be unable to return for several months.
But their neighbours, who live in an adjoining house in East Avenue, have returned to their home.
Both homes are owned by Oxford City Council, which has carried out checks on both properties.
An Oxford Bus Company spokesperson said: "It was a complex situation and all key partners worked together to remove the vehicle as soon as it was possible.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those directly impacted by the incident and other residents.
"Our insurance company will work with all relevant parties to responsibly conclude this matter."
