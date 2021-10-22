Oxford stabbing: Man in court on city murder charge
- Published
A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of another man in Oxford.
Eugen Coman, 33, of Pinnocks Way, Botley, is accused of murdering Leonid Laboshin in Pinnocks Way on Sunday.
Mr Coman appeared at Oxford Crown Court charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
A case management hearing has been set for 14 January 2022, with a trial scheduled to take place sometime in April 2022.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.