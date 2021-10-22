BBC News

Oxford stabbing: Man in court on city murder charge

Image caption, Police were called to Pinnocks Way, Botley, on Sunday evening

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of another man in Oxford.

Eugen Coman, 33, of Pinnocks Way, Botley, is accused of murdering Leonid Laboshin in Pinnocks Way on Sunday.

Mr Coman appeared at Oxford Crown Court charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

A case management hearing has been set for 14 January 2022, with a trial scheduled to take place sometime in April 2022.

