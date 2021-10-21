Larkrise Primary School closes because of sewage leak
A school has had to close due to raw sewage spilling out onto its playground.
Larkrise Primary School in Oxford closed its doors on health and safety grounds after one of its drains started leaking on Wednesday evening.
A spokeswoman called it a "significant sewage issue", adding: "We will be unable to use the toilets until Thames Water rectifies the situation."
In a statement on Twitter, the school said: "We are extremely sorry for this announcement but after further investigation, we have discovered a significant sewage problem that is now affecting the whole school.
"Due to this we now need to close the whole school."
In a letter to parents, headteacher Jon Gray said the school was affected by a "similar event which later became a significant issue involving sewage" last year.
"In the main this was caused by Thames Water who took a number of days to attend the school site", he wrote.
He added: "These matters are beyond our control... we are working hard to ensure that the situation is quickly resolved."
The school is making online learning available to pupils while the premises are off limits.
