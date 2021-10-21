Murder charge after Leonid Laboshin stabbed to death in Oxford
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Oxford.
Thirty-one-year-old Leonid Laboshin died at Pinnocks Way in Botley on Sunday evening. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of his death to be stab wounds, police said.
Eugen Coman, aged 33, of Pinnocks Way, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear before magistrates later.
