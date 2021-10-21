BBC News

Murder charge after Leonid Laboshin stabbed to death in Oxford

Image caption, Police were called to Pinnocks Way, Botley, on Sunday evening.

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Oxford.

Thirty-one-year-old Leonid Laboshin died at Pinnocks Way in Botley on Sunday evening. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of his death to be stab wounds, police said.

Eugen Coman, aged 33, of Pinnocks Way, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before magistrates later.

