Murder arrest after man stabbed to death in Oxford
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death.
Police were called to Pinnocks Way in Botley, Oxford, at about 21:05 GMT on Sunday, where a man in his 30s died.
A 33-year-old man, from Oxfordshire, remains in custody.
Det Insp Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police, said officers believe the attack was an "isolated incident" and there was no further risk to the public.
Officers remain at Pinnocks Way and there will be an increased police presence there while the investigation continues, she said.
