Oxford gets set to host its biggest half marathon
As Oxford gets set for its half marathon, motorists are being warned of road closures.
Roads near the start and finish will close on Saturday evening. Roads along the route will begin closing from 06:00 BST on Sunday.
The race starts at 09:30 on Broad Street and finishes on Parks Road. All roads are expected to reopen by 18:00.
Organisers said the race was at full capacity with about 13,000 runners signed up to take part.
Thousands are also expected to line the streets to watch the event.
Race director Ian Allerton said: "It is the biggest one that we've done - it's good to have the event back in its full glory."
All runners must be able to produce a negative lateral flow test result taken in the 24 hours prior to the event.
The route takes runners past the city's famous universities, museums and parks. They have three hours and 30 minutes to finish the 13.1 mile (21km) course.
It will be the 10th year the event has be held in it city. Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic
