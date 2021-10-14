Oxford's faulty rising bollards fixed after months of protests
- Published
Faulty rising bollards in Oxford city centre have been fixed after months of campaigning by protesters.
The equipment's technical problems at Oriel Square prompted members of the Oxford Pedestrians Association (OXPA) to use themselves as "human bollards" to stop prohibited traffic.
In May, Oxfordshire County Council said the fault had been found and repairs would take "two to three months".
The authority has been asked by the BBC for an explanation for the delay.
Posting on Facebook, OXPA said it was "brilliant news" the bollards were working again.
"This is certainly a result of our combined effort and actions," it said.
Motorists had still been attempting to drive through the square despite it being closed to regular traffic between 07:30 and 18:30, the group had said.
Its resulting "being a bollard" campaign led to protesters facing off against angry drivers, and the group pledged not to end its direct action until the problem was resolved.
Campaigners have previously claimed that bollards and traffic cameras in the area have been broken for years, and that drivers knew they would not be stopped or fined.
