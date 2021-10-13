Oxfordshire council's plan to cut 30mph speed limits could cost £8m
A plan to cut speed limits on up to 85% of Oxfordshire's 30mph (48km/h) roads could cost up to £8m.
Oxfordshire County Council said reducing limits to 20mph (32km/h) would encourage walking and cycling and would "support a sense of community space".
A trial is under way in Cuxham, with four more pilot schemes planned.
Thames Valley Police said it was "supportive" of the plan but officers would not be expected to usually "pro-actively enforce" revised limits.
Tim Bearder, the council's cabinet member for highways maintenance, said the plan was a "hugely ambitious vision for Oxfordshire that can create a safer pace and a safer place".
The proposal is set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on 19 October.
"Essentially 20mph will be the new 30mph," papers for the meeting state.
About 10% of Oxfordshire's roads with 30mph limits have been reduced to 20mph over recent years.
The council said about 85% of the county's 30mph roads could have their speed limits reduced under the plan.
Any change would need the agreement of an area's county councillor and its parish or town council.
Informal and formal consultations would be held ahead of reduction, the authority said.
It expects to provide the "legal minimum signage" to show roads' speed limits. Other authorities would need to add more if required.
Pilots are planned to take place in Long Wittenham, Wallingford Central, Wallingford North and Kirtlington, following consultations.
The council said people were seven times more likely to survive if they were hit by a car driving at 20mph than at 30mph.
Cornwall Council plans to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas throughout by October 2022.
The Welsh Government wants to introduce the same measure by next summer.
