Cecil Rhodes statue: Explanatory plaque placed at Oxford college
A explanatory plaque "contextualising" the statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes has been placed at an Oxford University college.
There have been calls to remove the statue at Oriel College but the college previously said "regulatory and financial challenges" prevented it.
The plaque states the building was paid for by the colonialist but that his activities "caused great loss of life".
Campaigners said the sign "trivialises the pain and suffering Rhodes caused".
Rhodes, a 19th Century businessman and politician in southern Africa, had been a student at Oriel and left the college £100,000 - about £12.5m in today's money.
Oriel's governing body said in June last year it wished to remove the statue, a decision it said was "backed" by the independent commission appointed to examine its future and Rhodes' legacy.
It later said it would not seek to move the statue due to costs and "complex" planning processes.
The plaque directs readers to the college's website and an article entitled "Contextualisation of the Rhodes Legacy".
Under the government's new "retain and explain" policy which aims to protect controversial monuments, planning permission is required before a statue can be removed from its position.
Oxford city councillor Shaista Aziz said the language used was "very ambiguous".
"At the very least what should be stated was how much wealth Cecil Rhodes made from his so-called endeavours across Africa, the human impact and the legacy that has on our high street.
"This is not about a statue, this is about the denial of history and representation of people of colour in our city and beyond."
The Rhodes Must Fall campaign, which claims Rhodes represented white supremacy and was steeped in colonialism and racism, posted on social media: "This sign trivialises the pain and suffering Rhodes caused.
"It also downplays our demands. Oriel College CAN remove this statue, they choose not to!"
