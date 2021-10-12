Carillion: Oxfordshire County Council yet to fix building firm's errors
- Published
Work to fix problems left by building firm Carillion remains incomplete almost four years after its collapse.
Oxfordshire County Council, which agreed a 10-year contract with the firm in 2012, is expected to pay at least £4m to resolve current issues.
Repairs at seven schools, a children's home and a park and ride remain unfinished.
A council officer said the extra work had not affected spending in other areas of the authority.
The authority initially set aside £25m to pay for repairs for poor quality work done by the company in 2018 - the year it went into liquidation - having taken back control of most of its services the previous year.
According to a freedom of information request, the council estimated that major problems outstanding at nine sites would cost just over £4m and should be finished by the end of 2021.
They are:
- Woodstock Church of England Primary School - £444,372
- Longford Park Primary School, Banbury - £649,464
- Cutteslowe Primary School, Oxford - £266,411
- Gagle Brook Primary School, Bicester - £720,382
- Faringdon Junior School - £530,905
- Frank Wise School, Banbury - £730,749
- Glebelands Assessment Home, Thame - £421,373
- Bicester Park and Ride - £131,820
The council said it had already completed work at four sites since last October, at an estimated cost of £3.5m.
They are:
- Wolvercote Primary School, Oxford - £240,762
- St Christopher's Primary School, Oxford - £381,565
- Endeavour Academy, Oxford - £834,710
- Didcot Primary Academy - £2.075m
Vic Kurzeja, the council's interim joint director for property, investment and facilities management, said: "We would like to point out that [the council] has planned its finances very carefully around this situation and we can say that our capital programme is unaffected.
"The need to expend this money has not led to any delays elsewhere in our capital planned expenditure."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.