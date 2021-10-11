BBC News

Oxford: Further arrest after man stabbed to death

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, A cordon was put in place at Bayswater Road and a nearby park

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

The man, who police have said was in his 30s, suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.

Officers arrested the man from Oxford on Sunday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Forensic officers at the scene of the fatal stabbing on Friday, in Bayswater Road, Barton, in Oxford

Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford has been charged with murder. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.