Oxford: Murder charge after man stabbed to death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police were called to the stabbing in Bayswater Road, in the Barton area of the city, just before 18:00 BST on Friday evening.
Officers found a man in his 30s who died at the scene from his injuries.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The victim has not yet been formally identified, but police said his family had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Mr Brown remains in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.