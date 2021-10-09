Murder arrest after man stabbed to death in Oxford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police were called to the stabbing in Bayswater Road, in the Barton area of the city, just before 18:00 BST on Friday evening.
Officers found a man in his 30s who died at the scene from his injuries.
A 20-year-old man, from Oxford, was detained on Saturday morning and remains in police custody, the force added.
The road between the crematorium and Waynflete Road has been closed, along with the nearby park.
Det Insp Nick Hind, of the force's major crime unit, said the victim's next of kin had been informed.
He said: "We have a large scene-watch in place in the Bayswater Road area of Oxford and the adjacent park."
"I would like to reassure the local community that we are making good progress in this investigation," he added.
"Even though our investigation is in the very early stages, we do believe that the victim and offender were known to each other, and we don't believe there to be a wider risk to the local community."
