Oxford Bus Company crash: Second house evacuated
Neighbours of a house hit by a bus that careered down a hill have also had to move out, a council has confirmed.
A house in Morrell Avenue, Oxford, was evacuated following Wednesday's crash, which was captured in dramatic mobile phone footage.
Oxford City Council, which owns both homes, said it had now also moved the residents of the neighbouring semi-detached house in East Avenue out.
It said it had placed the residents in a hotel while the damage was assessed.
The authority added that work to recover the bus could take at least a week.
Diko Blackings, the council's cabinet member for affordable housing, said the second house was evacuated because of potential damage.
She said the authority was arranging "more sustainable" accommodation for all those affected, but that might not be needed for the residents of the East Avenue house.
"We are keeping the situation under constant review and are in frequent contact with both families to offer ongoing support," she said, adding: "This includes immediate financial help."
Robert Dyer, who has lived with his family in the Morrell Avenue house since 1997, was at home alone watching TV when the crash happened.
On Thursday, he said his family had been left "absolutely gutted and heartbroken".
Oxford Bus Company, which owns the single-decker that crashed, previously said preliminary investigations had suggested it was "not related to any mechanical defect".
