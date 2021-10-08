Women in car stopped near Bicester by bogus officers, police say
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of impersonating police officers after a car containing two women was stopped by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.
The incident happened on Saturday on the A41 between Bicester, Oxfordshire, and the M40, police said.
The suspicious vehicle parked behind the stopped car before driving off.
A 19-year-old man from Oxford and two boys aged 17 from Oxford and Bicester have been released under investigation.
The women, aged 20 and 21, pulled over at a bus stop just before the motorway, police said.
Detectives have appealed for sightings of the suspicious vehicle, a grey Jaguar XF Luxury with a distinctive black spoiler and a partial registration of WR59.
