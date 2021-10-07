New South Oxfordshire District Council leader elected
South Oxfordshire District Council has unanimously elected David Rouane as its new leader.
The Liberal Democrat councillor has immediately taken over from Sue Cooper, who said she would resign last week.
Mr Rouane has been a district councillor for Didcot North East since 2019 and is also county councillor for Didcot Ladygrove.
Mrs Cooper will remain in the council's cabinet as member for environment, climate change and nature recovery.
The authority has been run by a Lib Dem-Green coalition since 2019.
