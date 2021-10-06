BBC News

Oxford Bus Company single-decker crashes into house

Image caption, An Oxford Bus Company bus crashed into a house on Morrell Avenue

A single-decker bus has crashed into the front of a house.

Oxford Bus Company said one of its city 15 buses was involved in a "very low speed collision" with a house on Morrell Avenue, Oxford, at about 13:15 BST.

A spokesman said no passengers were on the bus and no-one was injured. The firm has launched an investigation.

He said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that this has caused."

Image caption, Oxford Bus Company apologised for any incovenience

