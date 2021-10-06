Middle Barton waste lorry worker seriously injured in crash
A waste lorry worker has been seriously injured when a car collided with the back of his vehicle.
The man was working behind the lorry when a Ford Fiesta collided with it in Middle Barton, Oxfordshire, at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The worker, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, officers added.
West Oxfordshire District Council and its waste contractor, Ubico, declined to comment.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the force.
