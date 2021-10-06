Flooded Didcot animal rescue hospital evacuated
A wildlife rescue centre and hospital has been evacuated after it was flooded with rainwater.
Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue near Didcot is relocating more than 100 animals after water flowed into the building at the weekend, wrecking floors, walls, furniture and vital supplies.
Founder Luke Waclawek said trained volunteers were caring for the most vulnerable and sick animals at home.
The remaining patients are being moved into temporary accommodation.
Mr Waclawek said there had been long-running issues with water run-off and drainage at the charity's rented premises but recent work to fix the problem had made it worse.
He said: "We are in a situation where I haven't got any other choice but to close this hospital to any further admissions or any further rescues.
"At the moment the patient count is well over a hundred - those animals are our main priority and they always will be.
"We have pumped all the water out so no more damage can theoretically be done but it is far worse than we thought - the walls have absorbed water and we are now in a position where the electrics cannot be used."
Mr Waclawek said everything near the floor had been lost, including furniture, animal feed, medical equipment, building materials and the wooden interior walls.
He said the charity had "managed to secure temporary premises for the remaining patients".
"Now we are focusing on repairing the hospital and having the correct groundworks done in order to fix the drainage issues," he added.
