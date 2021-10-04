Oxford man dies in crash between car and digger in Farmoor
- Published
A man has died in a crash between a car and a digger.
The 55-year-old man's blue Ford Kuga collided with the JCB on Eynsham Road in Farmoor, Oxfordshire, at about 07:45 BST.
The man, from Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers, police said.
The JCB driver suffered minor injuries which did not need hospital treatment. No arrests have been made.
Thames Valley Police has asked for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.