Cyclist dies in crash with large crane vehicle
A female cyclist has died following a collision with a large crane vehicle.
The crash happened at about 09:50 BST at the junction of Headley Way and London Road, in Headington, Oxfordshire.
The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed, Thames Valley police confirmed.
The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.
Sgt James Surman said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a woman."
