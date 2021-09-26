Arrest after collapsed man found at police station
A man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life after another man was found collapsed outside a police station.
The 22-year-old was arrested at the scene outside Cowley police station in Oxford, Thames Valley Police said.
Officers were called to the station on Oxford Road at about 05:50 BST, the force confirmed.
The collapsed man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said he was in a stable condition.
The 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.
